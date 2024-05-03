Melrose Youth Softball kicked off its season with the Opening Day on Saturday April 27. To help start the season, MYS invited four prominent Melrose women to throw out First Pitches. They included Melrose Major Jen Grigoraitis, Melrose City Council President Leila Migliorelli, Lauren Grymek- Chief of Staff to the Mayor and Anne Ahern, a longtime Melrose resident who was Melrose Public School teacher, the former coach of the High School Softball team and the grandmother of many former and current MYS players. Good luck to the MYS players this season!