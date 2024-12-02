MELROSE — The Ride Cafe at 368 Main St., Melrose is proud to announce its two-year anniversary and invites the community to celebrate this milestone with a special Small Business Saturday Celebration on Saturday, November 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be exclusive discounts $100-$800 off electric bikes and 15% off storewide; raffle prizes, enter to win a $50 gift card and a free morning of Kids Learn to Ride Bike Camp; kids activities, helmet fittings with Bicycle Bash book reading at 11 a.m.; Fabian’s stroopwafels and other baked goods; and free coffee.

Since opening its doors in November 2022, The Ride Cafe has been your local hub for biking and family travel needs offering expert repairs, rentals, ebike sales and refreshing cold brew. Our mission is to bring joy and convenience to your trips while building a vibrant bike community.

“We’re grateful to our customers and community for helping us reach this milestone,” said Kara, owner of The Ride Cafe. “The Ride Cafe believes that bikes make life better and we’re thankful to be serving the great community of Melrose and surrounding towns. We look forward to celebrating with you.”

Join Us in Supporting Local Businesses: As part of our Small Business Celebration, The Ride Cafe is teaming up with another local business Fabian’s European Pastries. Come enjoy Fabian’s stroopwafels and free coffee while you shop. This event is a celebration of entrepreneurship and community spirit, highlighting the power of shopping local especially on Small Business Saturday. #ShopMelrose

Learn more and RSVP at facebook.com/theridecafemelrose or theridecafe.com. Mention this article for an additional 10% off. Can’t make it in? Use code “MelroseWeekly” for an additional 10% off on $40+ purchases through Sunday.