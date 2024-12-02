Accomplished pianist, lover of quilting and swimming

WAKEFIELD — Rosemary E. Dennehy, age 85 of Wakefield died November 28 in Reading surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Lynnon September 22, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Porter) Ellis. A lifelong Wakefield resident, she was a graduate of the Nazareth Academy, also of Wakefield. Mrs. Dennehy was retired from the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington where she worked as a Clinical Assistant. She led a full vibrant life, she was an accomplished pianist, lover of quilting, swimming and being around her family and many friends.

Mrs. Dennehy was the beloved wife of Joseph H. Dennehy. She was the loving mother of Cheryl McNulty of Wakefield; Terrence Dennehy and his wife Maryann of FL; Sean Dennehy of Malden; and Lisa Dennehy and Matthew Burne of Malden. She was also the loving grandmother of Michelle, Sean, Jacqueline, Michael, Mason and Liam and the great grandmother of Maeve and Frankie.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Stoneham. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, December 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 320 Nevada St. Newton, MA 02460. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.