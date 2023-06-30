MELROSE — Celebrate Melrose and celebrate summer by coming to the city’s first ever Beer Garden on Sunday, July 9 from 1 to 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Beebe Estate, located at 235 West Foster St. This pop-up event will feature Idle Hands Craft Ales, Kindred Crepes, La Qchara Express food truck, lawn games and live music with Melrose’s own Honeybees, Blues with Soul!

This event will be family-friendly, so bring the kids and spend an afternoon with friends and neighbors. You can also hit Main Street beforehand and check out some of the restaurants offering Beer Garden “Grab ’n Go” lunches!

The Beebe Estate/Milano Senior Center parking lot WILL NOT be a parking option, so people are encouraged to make other plans for getting there.