MELROSE — New in July, MelroseKind has added three porches to its Kindness Porch brigade. Drop charitable contributions in MelroseKind bins at 89 Walton Park, 160 West Wyoming Ave., and 647 Main St. (Follow Your Art), along with the group’s 249 Grove St. location.

MelroseKind’s July Drive is diapers and children’s picture books in support of Mothers Helping Mothers Clothing Closet located in Malden. Through the end of the month, donate new and gently used books and diapers in any size (open packages are fine, too).

In addition to Kindness Porches, Molly’s Bookstore will host a MelroseKind receptacle for children’s picture books. Stop by and support Molly’s as they support MelroseKind.

If you don’t have time for a drop-off, you can use our Amazon wishlist (tinyurl.com/MelroseKindWishList) to mail charitable donations for Mothers Helping Mothers Clothing Closet in care of MelroseKind.

The need for diapers continues to affect more than 1 in 3 families with young children. WIC and SNAP benefits do not provide dispensation for diapers. Please continue to share your kindness by donating.