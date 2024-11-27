MELROSE — As part Melrose’s Home for the Holidays, Trinity Episcopal Church located at 131 West Emerson St. will hold their annual Festival of Trees on Friday, December 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On both Friday and Saturday, visitors will be able to wander through the array of about 50 decorated theme trees 2 ft. to 4 ft. and baskets available by raffle. The Festival also includes a silent auction featuring Bruin’s tickets and beautiful art and treasures in the Thrift Shop.

On Friday night there will be a free organ concert and on Saturday there will be free craft activities for children. The Trinity Festival is at the Cedar Park trolley stop.