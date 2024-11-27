WAKEFIELD — Have you wondered what the Linden Tree Concert series is all about? For 40 seasons, Linden Tree has presented local, national, and even international traveling performers covering so many music genres such as traditional, gospel, contemporary, bluegrass, and blues.

Their Winter Potpourri will be held on Saturday, December 7 at the social hall of Wakefield Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St. in Wakefield. The night will be hosted by Wakefield’s Kirsten Manville and will feature a set by last year’s top winner Mark Zelemeyer and Friends.

In the holiday spirit our reduced ticket price of $10 minimum will be shared with the Wakefield Food Pantry and encourage newcomers to the Linden Tree. Seven acts will perform two songs each hoping to catch audience votes to win future Linden Tree gigs. Competitors are: James Cooke, Mel Green, Tom Hanlon, Paul Hatem, Jan Luby, Dan Margarita,and Secret Sauce.

Kirsten Manville, a Wakefield based singer- songwriter who engages audiences with melodic and lyric-focused Americana music, with a touch of blues and country. Her songs have singable lyrics and memorable melodies that capture stories about everyday life, the ups and downs and in-betweens. Her CD “Blossom in the Sun,” was a Top 5 pick in the September 2022 issue of Metronome Magazine. “With naturally gifted vocal command, Manville explores the intricacies of love, life, and the finer things with a sharp eye on details. Her lyrics are heartfelt and genuine and delivered with just the right amount of instinct and emotion. www.KirstenManville.com



Mark Zelermyer and Friends were voted “Audience Favorite” at last year’s Linden Tree Coffeehouse Potpourri. Mark’s original songs tell stories about everyday life. His songs are always thoughtful and engaging, with lyrics ranging from poignant to funny, heartfelt to uplifting. Backed by Bob Metzger on guitar and John Vandale on bass, Mark and the band have been steadily building their fanbase as they perform around Greater Boston and beyond, as far away as England. The trio also received much applause at Wakefield’s First Porch Fest in September. Their second full-length album will be released early 2025. According to Metronome, “Mark Zelermyer delivers a collection of poignant songs on his debut release, Prior to Leaving.”

James Cooke aka “CaptC” is a singer songwriter from Central Mass. His songs are available on all major streaming platforms His performances feature colorful stories and characters, ear-catching melodies, picturesque and often humorous lyrics, and wry takes on romance and modern life. He describes his music as written for listeners who like songs that make them “THINK.” http://www.captcmusic.com

Mel Green was a folksinger in South Africa. He emigrated to the USA in the early 70s.

He has performed as a singer-songwriter on the folk/acoustic music scene in

Greenwich Village, the Poconos, New England, as well as in Cambridge and in Greater Boston. He has performed at the London Folk Song Society, and also in Sydney, Australia.Songs from his CD “I’m Taking my Time” have been played on folk radio all over the USA, the UK and in Europe. www.melgreensings.com

Tom Hanlon, an award-winning singer-songwriter, grew up in the 60’s, when folk music was in all its glory. Tom branched into rock and roll in high school, and joined “The Long Island Sounds” out of New Haven CT, opening for such acts as the Beach Boys, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, and the Zombies. He studied Classical guitar at NE Conservatory, taught there for several years, and–more recently–began writing songs. He collaborates now with Leslie Bryant, of Ergo Canto. The title track from their CD, “This Train,” was a finalist in the American Songwriter Awards. His “Nail Care and Repair for Guitarists” video on YouTube with 90K hits. Tom’s songs are on Reverbnation, where he is often Number 1 in “Folk” for the Boston Region.Tom Hanlon Reverbnation link

Paul Hatem has been a part of the thriving New England songwriting scene. His first recording, “Once-Green Leaves,” was released in 1990. Paul’s second recording, “Pair of Wings,”was released in 2001.Now after 20 years, the new album, “When I Get Old,” has just become available.” Folk Americana singer-songwriter, Paul Hatem spins wrm nostalgic tales with startling insights and subtly biting humor.”. www.PaulHatem.com

Jan Luby is known for her engaging stage presence as well as a voice full of passion, range and power. Jan’s songs are evocative, lyrical, personal stories, ranging from socially relevant to silly. She connects with people whether performing to a large audience at a festival, or in an intimate coffeehouse setting, or heard by those nearby when singing from solitary confinement. She released her fifth album, Night Window, in February of 2020, just before the world shut down. Don White says, Jan Luby was born for the stage. She is as comfortable there as any performer I have ever seen. Audience know they are in the presence of a natural talent…” www.janluby.com

Dan Margarita is a product of the 1980’s Boston Comedy boom, Dan Margarita turned his wit and love of music to crafting songs that range from satirical and thought-provoking to songs aimed at bringing a simple smile, while occasionally mixing in a tender ballad. www.

The Secret Sauce: Janet Feld, Esther Friedman and Jackie Damsky have joined forces as The Secret Sauce, performing tasty originals and choice covers, with lots of sweet 3-part harmony, plus guitar, mando and violin. The band evolved from time spent playing music together. Performing with people whose music you love, and are a blast to hang out with is how they roll. www.thesecretsaucemusic.com

Tickets for this concert is specially priced at $10 minimum donation. Homemade baked goods and beverages hot and cold are sold before the show and during intermission. Funds raised will be shared with the Wakefield Food Pantry. Doors open at 7 with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For preferential seating call 781 246 2836 by noon on performance days. Linden Tree concerts are now held at theWakefield Lynnfield United Methodist Church at 273 Vernon St. Wakefield.

For more information www.LindenTreeCoffeehouse.org

