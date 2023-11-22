YOUNG PARISHONERS admire some of the theme trees being created for Trinity Church’s upcoming Festival of Trees.

MELROSE — As part Melrose’s Home for the Holidays, Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 131 West Emerson St., will hold their annual Festival of Trees on Friday, Dec 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Dec 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival begins on Friday night with a reception for the entire Melrose community featuring brief organ concerts and carol singing at 7:30, 8, and 8:30, as well as free refreshments.

On both Friday and Saturday, visitors will be able to wander through the array of more decorated theme trees (2 ft. to 4 ft.) and baskets, available by raffle. The festival also includes a silent auction (featuring Bruin’s tickets and beautiful art), and treasures in the Thrift Shop.

On Saturday, the Festival will have a story corner for children. Trinity is at the Cedar Park trolley stop.