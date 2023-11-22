BRAINTREE — The Wakefield High Dance team are state champions for the first time in program history.

The Warriors took gold in the Hip Hop Division at the MSAA State Dance Tournament on Saturday at Braintree High School with a score of 261.10, placing them ahead of Weymouth (245.70) and Hingham (225.90).

It was a big breakthrough for Wakefield who has been close to a state title in years past with recent 2nd place finishes in the Jazz (2022 and 2021) and Hip Hop (2018, 2020) divisions.

This year’s team, led by senior captains Paige Daly and Caroline Garside, coaches Candice Spancer and Alex Nelson and varsity choreographer Jackie Consiglio, had a strong season with multiple impressive performances at tournaments leading up to states.

At the Billerica Think Pink Invitational on Oct. 21, varsity Pom and Hip Hop got 1st as did the JV Pom and Hip Hop.

The 1st place finishes continued at the Wilmington Invitational on Oct. 28 with all four taking the top spot again.

After the varsity and JV Hip Hop put on a show at the Middlesex League Cheer Tournament on Oct. 30, the team traveled to the Endicott Dance Invitational on Nov. 5 where the varsity Hip Hop mastered their routine with a 1st place finish. Varsity Pom took 3rd in that one while JV Pom and Hip Hop each took 2nd.

Just before states, Wakefield competed in the New England Cheer and Dance Tournament on Nov. 11. The varsity Hip Hop got 1st again while varsity Pom took 2nd. The JV Hip Hop and Pom both had terrific routines to take 1st place.

In addition to the Hip Hop team’s 1st place at states, the varsity Pom also took 3rd in a strong performance and a score of 248.50.

The Warriors have earned a bid to Nationals with their terrific season and they have received multiple special invitations to perform in events such as the 2024 Holiday Bowl halftime-show at Petco Park in San Diego; the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Show at Camping World Stadium in Orlando; the 2023 Disney Christmas Parade and the 2024 Reliaquest Bowl Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Wakefield had four members named UDA All-Americans this season: Daly, Garside, Emma Burns and Danika Marchino.

The seniors leading the team this year were Garside, Daly, Rita Sarkissian, Remi Mayo, Ceniya Harris, Gina Drinkwater and Erin Crisley.

The team will wrap up their season with a halftime show at tomorrow morning’s Thanksgiving Day game at Landrigan Field.