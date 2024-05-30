By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Fourth Annual Middlesex League Hoopapalooza 4 Jamboree took place on a sunny May 22 at the outdoor basketball courts at the Galvin Middle School in Wakefield.

Unified basketball combines students with and without intellectual disabilities for training and competition. This annual jamboree helps celebrate the end of school and their spring Unified season.

A dozen schools among the Middlesex 12 sent teams for a fun filled day of competition, refreshment, music and showcase.

The Melrose team was represented by athletes that include Noah Avelar, Anna Burtnett, Charlotte Corr, Guilherme Conde, James Kavanaugh, Tairk Laine, Kyland Lam, Sean Moran, Yasmani Quezada, Erik Sala. Others athletes include John Arens, Ezzaldeen Azzazi, Scarlett D’Addio, Lexi Simard, Olivia Dellaporta, Matthew Fuccione, Emily Furtado, Tristan Gwodz, Greg Haralabatos, Greyson Leno, Sid McQuaid, Jill McCue, Sam Stickland, Brady Williams, Ava Willwerth and Jon Wilson. They were on hand to compete against Middlesex League rivals with the event kicking off at 4:00 p.m.

Long time Melrose player, James Kavanaugh (The President) was excited to take part in his fourth straight Hoopapalooza.

Kavanaugh kicked things off by singing the National Anthem in front of a large crowd, his second time doing so, and he slayed it. Before action took place, Kavanaugh predicted some great action on the court.

“It’s a beautiful day and it’s another big crowd. I am going to throw some threes, pull ups and layups – everything!” he said. “Every year Melrose brings it!”