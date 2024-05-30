

Lacrosse and tennis teams will see post seasons

Published May 31, 2024

MELROSE—Tournament play begins this week for several MHS athletic teams.

Both the boys and girls tennis teams are scheduled to open their playoffs this week. Both MHS lacrosse teams are expected to begin tournament play this weekend and were awaiting seedings at press time. Baseball and softball did not reach a post season.

Tennis

The MHS girls’ tennis team (6-9) drew the #18 seed in the Div. 2 tournament and is scheduled to travel to Marblehead on Thursday (post deadline) for a 2:30 match against the Magicians.

The boy’s tennis team (8-10) drew the #25 seed and is schedule to travel to play Mansfield on Saturday, June 1 at Memorial Park.

Lacrosse

Both the boys and girls lacrosse teams are poised for playoffs and at press time on Wednesday, seedings had yet to be released.

The boys’ team (8-11) is positioned to take perhaps the No.28 or 29th spot, which rules out a home opener game, but all season have been ranked within the top #33 spots in Div. 2.

The girls team had a strong season with a 12-5 record and will likely draw the No. 10 or No. 11 spot in Div. 2, with a strong likelihood of a home game.

Lacrosse playoff games are expected to open up as early as this Friday, May 31.

Fans are encouraged to visit our social media pages and the MIAA website at miaa.net for up to date tournament game information.