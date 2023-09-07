

Two straight D2 Final Four trophies raise the bar

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—After 16 consecutive Middlesex League titles, the bar is always set high for the Melrose High girls volleyball team, who return to the season this week straight off their second Div. 2 Sectional title last fall. Collecting trophies has been fun for Coach Scott Celli’s squad, and with two sectional trophies on display in the halls of MHS, the team would love to see a repeat of that when they kick off their season this Thursday.

Hot off a 5-0 sweep at their hosted annual play date on Saturday, where Melrose prevailed in pre-season scrimmage play against all their opponents including Lynnfield, Arlington Catholic, Methuen, Masconomet and Peabody, the team looks to secure victory over ML rival Woburn whom they host in their season opener at the MVMMS gym Thursday evening (post deadline).

Leading the team this year are three captains: seniors Sadie Jaggers and Grace Gentile and junior Leah Fowke. Jaggers is a 4-year player and two-year captain who will be a go-to offensive player, thanks to years of court experience. “Sadie provides a tremendous amount of leadership,” says coach Celli. “Her hitting efficiency and back row play will be vital to the team’s success. She will be one of the top all around players in the league this season.”

Fellow senior captain Grace Gentile is another 4-year varsity player. Her efforts in the libero/DS spot in early season have been impressive, according to Celli. “Grace is the backbone to the team’s defense,” he says. “She is a vocal leader who works by example. She will undoubtedly be one of the top defensive players in the league this season.”

Junior Leah Fowke returns to the court as a captain and three year player. Already known for her potent serves, she has now slipped into the setting role effortlessly. “Leah will be the primary setter. She has a consistent hard serve and a very fluid setting ability. She will be one of the top setters in the league,” confirms the coach. Both Gentile and Jaggers will be joined with their third senior, returning starter Manon Marchais. Overall, nine juniors are rostered, including Caroline Higonenq, who hopes to come off the DL in the coming weeks.

Melrose lost a bit of hitting last season but rest assured sophomore Sabine Wenzel and junior Sofia Papatsoris have answered the call as middle hitters. Says coach Celli, “Sabine and Sofia have really emerged as strong middle hitter options. Sabine stands 6’4 and can hit over most blockers, and Sofia is an athletic player who is so fast that she can beat the block.”

Having them in that middle blocker role allows for the transition of Sadie Jaggers to outside hitting, traditionally an oft-fed hitting spot. “Sadie will be a strong force on the outside,” predicts Celli. “Look for Manon Marchais to be a force as an outside hitter as well.”

While Melrose has dominated in recent years with an abundance of hitting, this season Melrose has displayed a unique early advantage: defense. “Our defense is spearheaded by the trio of Grace Gentile, Gigi Albuja, and Maggie Turner,” says Celli. The trio have enjoyed a bit of apprenticeship in defensive roles over the last few seasons. No surprise they are rising to the occasion now. “This group will probably be the strongest in the league,” says Celli. “They are all smart and athletic players who never let a ball hit the floor.”

Another early advantage has been blocking. “Blocking will be a key ingredient to our success,” says the coach. There has also been some nice improvement in new players on the squad, which include Alex Homan, Emme Boyer, Ava Perrotti, Anna Burns, Abby Dennison and Milana Noessel. “I’ve been very impressed by the maturation of Ava Perrotti and Abby Dennison,” says Celli. Both give the team flexibility in the front row. Alex Homan is our second setter. She provides much needed depth at the position.”

This is coach Celli’s 24th year coaching this high school team with a win/loss record at Melrose of 453 wins and 88 losses. Including four years at Avon High School, his overall record is 520 wins and 108 losses.

It’s safe to say, this team wants another league title and then some. “The Middlesex League should once again be strong,” predicts the coach. “The league is one of the tops in the state. From top to bottom, every match has the potential to be a battle. Look for teams like Burlington and Winchester to be two of the strongest teams around.”

The team knows there are never any nights off, and they look forward to proving it on the court when they host Woburn this week. Their next home game is against Reading on Wed. Sept 13 after a jaunt to Belmont on Monday, Sept. 11.