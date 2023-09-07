Enjoyed photography, guitar and collecting classic cars and motorcycles

MELROSE — Joseph P. Guzzo passed away on August 30 at his home in Melrose peacefully surrounded by his family. He was 68 years of age. Joey was raised on the west side of Melrose on Cypress Park. Attended the Beebe School until the sixth grade. The family then moved to the east side on Marmion Rd. Joe attended junior high grades seven and eight at the Coolidge School. Graduated from Melrose High School class of 1973 with 630 classmates and friends. Married in 1979 and moved back to the west side on West Emerson St. Raised two sons, both attended the Beebe School and graduated from Melrose High.

Joe worked for and ran the family plumbing business in Somerville for 20 years. At the time, Joe was the youngest person in MA to pass the Master Plumbers test. Receiving his Master Plumbers license on February 2, 1976 one day before his 21st birthday.

In 1990 Joe began his career as The Plumbing and Gas Inspector for the City of Gloucester, the Town of Rockport and The Town of Manchester By The Sea. A career that would span for over 30 years. Joe quickly became a leader in his field and was appointed to numerous boards and committees for the state. Joe would often say, to be a good Plumbing Inspector you can’t just read the code you must dissect it. Joe was the source for architects, builders and inspectors, across the state seeking advice on code interpretation.

Joe was a prolific writer. He wrote numerous code revisions to the plumbing code. Assisted in writing the draft for continuing education for Plumbers and Inspectors. Joe gained high praise for his many plumbing code articles, published in Progress magazine, Plumbing Insider, H.V.A.C. Insider, PM magazine. If you violated the code, you were sure to get one of his legendary enforcement letters.

Joe also wrote life articles for The Gloucester Daily Times, Boston Globe and the Melrose Mirror. His greatest compliment came from a high ranking official after he read one of his letters. Calling him a brilliant wordsmith. Joe taught plumbing at the Peterson School for many years. Was the President of the Northeastern Plumbing and Gas Inspectors Association, member of The Board of Directors of the New England Plumbing Gas and Mechanical Inspectors Association. Member of the Somerville Kiwanis Club, Somerville Chamber of Commerce, President of Melrose Pop Warner Football. Coach of the Churchill American Little League Tigers. Member of the Melrose Knights of Columbus.

Joe was an amateur photographer, played guitar and sang Christmas songs for the elderly. Was a self-described poor to fair golfer, with a hole in one to his name. In the 80’s Joe owned a vacation home in Moultonborough, NH He loved taking his boat across Lake Winnipesaukee and hanging out at Weirs Beach and Paugus Bay with his family. Joe was a classic car and motorcycle collector. He could often be seen driving through the streets of Melrose on one of his four motorcycles from the 70’s. His 1970 Roadrunner and his beloved 1967 Corvette he bought in 1974 when he was 19 years old.

Son of the late Mario A. Guzzo and Angelina La Rosa Guzzo. Father to Joseph Guzzo and his wife Tiffany of Melrose. John Guzzo and his partner Melissa of Melrose. Brother to Paul Guzzo and his wife Mairead of Melrose, Christine Guzzo of Wakefield and Mike Guzzo of Malden. Niece Angela Guzzo and Kyra Guzzo. Grandfather to Jake Guzzo, Gianna Guzzo and Ava Guzzo. Former wife Catherine Cronin, best friends Stephen (Bonsie) Longmuir, Bruce Willwerth, the late Steve (Mona) Campbell, Craig McCormack, Kevin Keohan and Ruth Ann Savage.

Joe often said the key to success was to get up early in the morning and go to work.

Friends and family are welcome to visit the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Friday, September 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be a brief prayer service at 11 a.m., followed by a procession to the Knoll. (Across from Melrose High School). At Joe’s request there will prayers at Ell Pond to conclude the service.

Contributions may be made in Joe’s name to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org/donate. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com.