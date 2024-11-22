MELROSE — Ward Hamilton was recently named to the All-State School Committee by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees at their annual conference in Hyannis on November 8.

Hamilton was selected to represent Division Two, a region in the Commonwealth which includes both the Melrose and Northeast Metro Tech School Districts. He was presented with the award “in recognition of [his] support of public education, children and families and personifying honorable elected public service through [his] work as a school committee member.”

Ward Hamilton was recently reelected to represent Melrose on the Northeast Metro Tech School Committee where he also serves as the treasurer. “I’m humbled by the recognition and grateful for the opportunity to support the faculty and administrators who make this school so great,” he said. “This award is a reflection and direct result of all their hard work in making Northeast the first in class institution that it is today.”