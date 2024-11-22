MELROSE — The City of Melrose is sharing the following updates for the upcoming

week:

Red Flag Weather: No Outdoor Fires

Melrose Fire Chief John White has issued an outdoor fire ban until at least Friday, November 22. High-risk fire weather throughout the region prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for all of Massachusetts. Burning yard waste, cooking or heating outside, hot work like cutting and grinding, and even careless disposal of smoking materials can ignite a fire that puts people, pets, and property in danger. The outdoor fire ban may be extended beyond November 22 if drought and wind conditions continue. Visit www.cityofmelrose.org for the latest updates on local fire bans and other fire safety guidance.

Schools and City Facilities Closed for Thanksgiving

City Hall and the Milano Center will be closed in observation of Thanksgiving beginning Wednesday, November 27, at 12:30 p.m. and will re-open on Monday, December 2, at 8:30 a.m. The Melrose Public Library will be closed beginning Wednesday, November 27 at 1 p.m., and will re-open on Saturday, November 30, at 10 a.m. Melrose Public Schools will dismiss all students at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Due to the holiday, there will be no curbside trash and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day: Thursday and Friday’s pickup will be delayed one day. Melrose City Yard will be closed beginning Wednesday, November 27, reopening Saturday, November 30 at 8:30 a.m. The final week of curbside yard waste collection for 2024 will take place during the week of December 2 to December 6. Bagged yard waste will be collected by the Department of Public Works on the regular trash and recycling pickup day.