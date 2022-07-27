MELROSE — The Melrose Chamber of Commerce and the City of Melrose will host the Ninth Annual Summer Stroll on Friday, July 29, 2022. Come to downtown Melrose from 6 to 9 p.m., and be reminded of what makes our community so special… you and your neighbors!

To create a spacious pedestrian walkway, Main Street between Upham and Grove Streets and part of Essex Street will be closed to vehicles. Pedestrians will enjoy moving back and forth throughout the evening; shopping, browsing, eating and enjoying live music by local musicians in several locations.

In addition to live entertainment, restaurants will sell and serve food and beverages on the sidewalk, while local merchants will offer specials, demos and sales at their businesses.

With the generous support of our 2022 Summer Stroll Presenting Sponsor The Residence at Melrose Station, a Grant from the Melrose Messina Fund for the Arts, the Summer Stroll is a fun evening of live music, dining and shopping locally. Patronize your favorite restaurants and retailers, while visiting ones that are new to you.

Many thanks to the support of local businesses, Bell & Izzi, LLC, Evolved Mechanical LLC, Melrose Animal Clinic, Melrose Glass Company, and 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. Generous support from these local businesses provides multiple, live musical performances by area musicians along Main Street and Essex Street.

“The Summer Stroll is one of four signature community events organized annually by the Chamber of Commerce and our members, to market and support Melrose’s vibrant downtown and allow the community to gather in one place for a fun evening out,” says Chamber Executive Director, Stephanie Nelson.

The 2022 entertainment includes:

Deviant Folk

At the helm of “bluegrass folklore”, Deviant Folk’s Mark Abruzzese has taken the genre to depths unknown. A playful blend of unconventional lyrics led by harmonies and driven by undaunted musicianship, Abruzzese’s arrival to the scene is just as unabashed as…well, a devil playing the guitar. https://www.deviantfolk.com/

Eddie Miller

Eddie Miller is a Melrose based singer/songwriter and father of three, hailing originally from Long Island, New York with several twists and turns in between. He’s been playing original rock and folk for nearly 30 years.

Joe Mulholland

Pianist Joe Mulholland is a Professor of Harmony at Berklee College of Music, and was Chair of the Department for 10 years. Joe specializes in jazz, blues, Brazilian and Broadway. He has released five CD’s of original compositions and arrangements (available on iTunes and cdBaby) and is very active as a soloist and vocal accompanist in the Boston area. http://www.joemulhollandmusic.com

Johnny O & Marianne + Diana

Vocals, keyboard and guitars performing deep cut classic rock, blues, and singer/songwriter material, mixed with harmonies and good vibes.

Dork & Micki

Dork, an alien from the planet Ork on a mission to Earth to study human music, travels to 2022’s Melrose, where he meets up with Micki, a young singer/pianist, after his egg-shaped spacecraft lands there. The bumbling alien is trying to get a handle on Earth’s music culture, and his frequent dispatches back to his home planet give him the opportunity to sound off on human foibles. As Dork would say, “Na-nu, na-nu!” Featuring contemporary music by Micki Dupnik and TIMKO. www.timkomusic.com

Onset Music Stage

Owned by Melrose resident, BJ Wass, Onset School of Music has taught and inspired many local students with their experienced network of upbeat instructor/musicians. The facility features a performance stage, 12 spacious lesson rooms, ensemble studios, a coffee house/lounge, and a game room. www.OnsetSchoolOfMusic.com

Boote & the Brothers

Booté and the Brothers formed in the late 2010s when emerging harmonica phenom John Booté Trainor teamed up with long-time companion and luthier Mark Catalini to celebrate the blues music they grew up on. Soon literal and figurative brothers Mike Catalini, Tom Catalini, Brett Tervalon, Trey Phillips, and Kevin Reddall joined to form today’s lineup to celebrate the works of Slim Harpo, William Clarke, Sonny Boy Williamson, Otis Redding, and other blues greats, sprinkling in modern works from J. Geils and others. Enjoy the mashing guitars, groovy bass, sweet keys, hip slapping percussion, and emotional firehose harp of this funktastic new band celebrating all that is essential and fundamental in the world.

For more information about the Summer Stroll, please contact Stephanie Nelson, Executive Director, Melrose Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] or 781-665-3033. This is a rain or shine event.