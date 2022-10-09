THE BELLEM FAMILY on First St. hosted their 10th Annual Cornhole Classic last Saturday. The rain cleared just in time for family, friends and neighbors to gather for the 64-team tournament, which raised over $10,000 for Communitas, a local organization that provides support for people with disabilities and their families. Brendan Ahern of Melrose and Mike Leavy of Wakefield came out on top! (Photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)