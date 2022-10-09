THE BELLEM FAMILY on First St. hosted their 10th Annual Cornhole Classic last Saturday. The rain cleared just in time for family, friends and neighbors to gather for the 64-team tournament, which raised over $10,000 for Communitas, a local organization that provides support for people with disabilities and their families. Brendan Ahern of Melrose and Mike Leavy of Wakefield came out on top! (Photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)
Related Posts
Celebrate Wakefield tomorrow!
October 7, 2022
New Voke brings out tree activists
October 6, 2022
Football team tames Wildcats
October 6, 2022
Volleyball girls coming up aces at halfway mark
October 6, 2022