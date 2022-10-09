THE NRHS girls’ soccer team defeated Triton 3-0 on Tuesday 10/4, their third shutout in a row. After press time, the Hornets also shutout Manchester-Essex 2-0 on Thursday 10/6. (NRHS Athletics Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — The North Reading High girls’ soccer team blanked visiting Triton, 3-0, on Tuesday afternoon. With that victory, the Hornets improved to 7-1-1 overall and 5-1-1 in the Cape Ann League as they are in second place in the CAL Kinney Division

The Vikings, meanwhile, fell to 3-5-2 overall and 1-5-2 in the league as the Hornets were able to complete the season sweep.

“The team is playing well and moving the ball with purpose and also creating some good chances,” said Hornets head coach Sean Killeen. “As coaches, we are excited about the team chemistry and the focus to get better everyday.”

Reilly Tassinari, assisted by Kiera Osterlind, made it 1-0 in the 40th-minute of the first half. Just 2:48 into the second stanza, an own goal made it 2-0.

Jenna DiNapoli had the final goal, assisted by Allie Lanciani, 32:34 into the second half.

Hornets goalie, Maggie Schultz, made three saves to go to 7-1-1.

In their previous game, North Reading blanked non-league Malden Catholic, 3-0, at home on a raw, damp, day on Oct. 1. All three goals came in a span of 11:45. Reilly Tassinari, assisted by Kyle Gettings, made it 1-0 at the 30:55 mark.

Pia Sfikas, unassisted, made it 2-0 at the 38 minute mark and DiNapoli had the third tally at the 41:40 mark assisted by Bella Cannalonga.

Schultz only had to make one stop to post the shutout.

On Sept. 29, the Hornets edged host Hamilton-Wenham 1-0. In the 61st minute, Lanciani scored the lone tally assisted by Tiara Lamont.

“We were quicker to the ball and made faster decisions to create more opportunities,” pointed out Killeen. “Eight minutes before we scored, Lamont found Lanciani for a goal that was called back on a tough off-sides call.”

Schultz made 12 saves in this game.

“Maggie anchored the defensive line,” said Killeen.

On Oct. 6, the Hornets host Manchester-Essex at 4:45 p.m. They then go to Georgetown on Oct. 10 with that contest starting at 6 p.m.

North Reading then hosts Pentucket on Oct. 12 under the lights with that game starting at 7 p.m.