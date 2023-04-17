Cassie Sleeper is the featured Melrose High Athlete of the Week. The senior captain helped the softball team earn a shutout over Lynn English on April 7. Sleeper had a massive 13 strikeouts as Melrose beat Lynn English 11-0 for their third win of the season. Congrats to Cassie and the entire MHS softball squad.
About The Author
Related Posts
80s dance night returns to Beth Shalom
April 17, 2023
Border wars
April 16, 2023
Sponsoring Melrose Youth Softball
April 16, 2023
Another great season for Melrose Winter Guard
April 15, 2023