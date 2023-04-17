A fun loving, kind and generous man

MELROSE — Mark D. Farrell, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly due to a sudden heart ailment on Tuesday, April 12, 2023, at age 58.

Mark was born in Melrose on March 7, 1965, one of seven children of the late John J. Farrell and Phyllis M. (Mansfield) Farrell. Raised and educated in Melrose, Mark played Melrose Youth Sports, and lettered in football at Melrose High. He graduated from MHS in 1983 and began working in paving construction. He served as a foreman for D&R Paving for over 20 years, a job that he loved and a company he was proud to work for.

Mark was a fun loving, kind, generous, and beloved guy. Growing up with six siblings, the Farrell family home brought people together and helped instill the bonds that continued throughout Mark’s life. He was forever grateful to his friends from high school, his coworkers at D&R, and the familial bonds that grew from being together on Radcliffe Road.

In his free time, Mark loved golfing with his family and friends, especially at Mt. Hood in Melrose, and taking many golf trips with closest buddies over the years. A sports lover, he enjoyed skiing in his younger years with family, and followed all the Boston sports teams religiously. He and Laura enjoyed visiting the Caribbean islands several times, and attended numerous country music concerts together. He was always up for night out for dinner at Grimsby’s with Laura and his family and friends.

Above all, Mark’s heart was always in the right place with deep loyalty and a genuine care for others. Beloved by all who knew him, Mark took care of everyone with a simple act or a quick laugh. Mark will be deeply and sorely missed by his family and many close friends, but the impact he made will carry on as his legacy.

Mark was the beloved husband of 17 years to Laura J. (Lane) Farrell. Stepfather of John Freni of Peabody. Cherished brother of Donna M. Farrell (Jacqueline) of Commack, NY; Edward J. Farrell (Janice) of Wakefield; John J. Farrell III (Kathleen) of Melrose; James M. Farrell (Stacey) of Melrose; Steven J. Farrell of Reading; and Daniel S. Farrell (Jamie) of Lowell. Loving son-in-law of Celia Lane of Melrose, and caring brother-in-law of Rob Lane and his wife Michelle of W. Bridgewater, and Gregory Lane of N. Reading. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and loyal friends Daniel and Debbie Gilligan

Family and friends were respectfully invited to gather in honor of Mark’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Monday, April 17 from 4-8 p.m., and again on Tuesday, April 18 for his funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in memory of Mark may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Ste. 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com