Loved opera

NEVADA — Lillian A. (DiTucci) Masucci, formerly of Everett, passed away at the Henderson Hospital in Nevada on November 19 at 94 years of age.

Lillian was born and raised in Everett and a graduate of Everett High School. After high school, Lillian worked at her family’s bakery, Saia’s Bakery in Everett. Lillian went on to nursing school and earned her LPN degree and worked as an LPN at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston. She continued her education, earning her Electrolysis degree and was the sole proprietor of her own electrology business. She loved the theater, especially the opera, her favorite being Madame Butterfly. Her mother was an Opera singer and her dad an Opera Composer, both in Italy.

Lillian met Peter A. Masucci when she was a senior in high school and married a year later in 1947. Lillian was the devoted daughter of the late Angelo and Anna (Saia) DiTucci. Beloved wife of the late Peter E. Masucci, Sr. Loving mother of Dr. Peter E. Masucci, Jr. and his wife Donna of Newbury and Jeanne M. (Masucci) Samoszuk and her husband Dr. Michael Samoszuk of Henderson, NV. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Caring sister of the late Lori (DiTucci) Duplissa. Lillian was the former wife of the late Judge John McNaught and Dr. Joseph DiStasio. Also survived by relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Wednesday, December 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Thursday, December 7 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St., Melrose at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lillian’s memory to mendedhearts.org. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.