SAUGUS—There is no better way to prepare for the holidays than a Drop and Shop gymnastics clinic for your little ones on December 16 at the Saugus YMCA.

Hosted by the Melrose High Gymnastics team, the clinic will be coached by the MHS coaching staff and team members. All kids in grades K-5 are welcome to tumble with the best on Dec. 16 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Cost is $30.00 a child and $50.00 for two family members. Enjoy some well-earned time out before holidays as your kids take part in active and safe fun with trained staff. All you need is a water bottle and tumble clothes. All levels welcome.

Proceeds go toward the MHS gymnastics program. The team kicks off their meet season on January 5.

To register visit: https://sites.google.com/view/mhsgymnastics23/home

Or email mhsgymnastics23@gmail.com