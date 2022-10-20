MELROSE — Mayor Paul Brodeur invites residents to join the Melrose Alliance Against Violence (MAAV) 27th Annual Walk and Candlelight Vigil will be held on Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. at the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School, located at 360 Lynn Fells Parkway. The Candlelight Vigil, held to honor the victims of domestic violence homicide from across the state, will be held in the courtyard between Melrose High School and Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School.

During the walk, MAAV will also give their prestigious Annual Action in Advocacy Award, and the MAAV’s annual Community Art Project will be on display at the event: MAAV has been collecting community members’ voices in the form of audio and visual word bubbles to answer these questions:

How can we use our voice?

What does it mean to use our voice?

What inspires us to use our voice?

To participate, send your audio recording or written response to [email protected]. MAAV looks forward to showing off our community’s beautiful voices at the walk. It truly shows that we all have the choice to use our voices to promote positive change in the Melrose community.

Community members are welcome to participate in the walk by forming teams, serving as sponsors, or making individual contributions. Please contact MAAV at 781-662-2010 to participate. To learn more about MAAV, please visit www.maav.org.

MAAV’s programs seek to curb bullying, teen dating abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault. The event raises awareness about domestic violence, honors abuse victims, and brings the community together to renew its commitment to preventing further violence.