IT HAS BEEN 110 days since the most recent teachers’ contract expired. They urged the School Committee Tuesday to agree to a new one. Here, some of the protesters gather outside City Hall. (Jen Gentile Photo)

By NEIL ZOLOT

MELROSE – Education advocates demonstrated outside City Hall and over 30 addressed the School Committee during a meeting to protest the lack of a new contract for teachers, Tuesday, October 18.

“Melrose taxpayers deserve an honest and transparent budget with settled contracts for teachers and paraprofessionals,” was the catchphrase of the night.

The date marked 110 days since the teachers had a contract. “As always it’s about compensation and time to adequately prepare to serve students,” Melrose Education Association president Lisa Donovan said of the negotiations that will resume October 27.

“In 20 years, we’ve never not had a contract,” MEA treasurer Laurel Neubauer told the School Committee. “What does that say to us? You say you value the teachers and kids but we can’t get a contract.”

“We need you to more than hear us,” added teacher Nick Tuccinardi. “We need you to act like you value us.”

MEA vice-president Joellen Beaudet asked School Committee members to “come to our next negotiating session after having done your homework. It’s time for you to show us you mean it when you say you care.”

Resident David Trzepacz said the large number of people attending the meeting “represents failure” in the School Committee fulfilling its responsibility to negotiate a contract.

Testimony and other comments touched on other issues as well. Teacher Shannon Kane said schools have fewer Special Education paraprofessionals than they need. “We’re down people to provide services,” she said.

Special Education Parent Advisory Council president Mary Sparks also touched on that in direct testimony.

“I don’t see how the School Committee can look at our per-pupil expenditures and not see we need additional funds,” teacher Leslie Means added.

Teacher Nicole Goodhue told the School Committee, “I don’t have the material you purchased,” in reference to books that have been bought but not in classrooms, although Donovan conceded that is a side issue in regard to the teachers contract.

Other people told the School Committee the city doesn’t pay teachers enough to attract them. “I don’t think the lack of a contract is keeping people away, it’s the low wages,” Donovan said after the meeting.

Resident Conchetta Green told the School Committee, “I imagine you are uncomfortable and that’s a good thing. I pray your discomfort prompts action. We must prioritize education. Agree to a fair contract and find the money. Make it work. These professionals stabilized the community during a crisis.”

Former School Committee member Susan Cann told the current members, “I don’t see you doing your job and will not vote for any of you. What is more important than the needs of the students and making sure the budget is balanced and things are funded.”

In reference to the recently discover $2 million shortfall in Fiscal 2022 she added, “I don’t understand how that could have been a surprise,” alluding to regular financial updates that were presented when she was on the School Committee.

Donovan said she was told by Superintendent Julie Kukenberger “the budget deficit won’t affect the negotiations,” but added, “I don’t know how much faith I have in that.”

School Committee members sat stoically during the two and a half hour period of testimony, although Mayor Paul Brodeur was taking notes. “It’s great to see so much support for the schools,” he said standing near protesters before the meeting. “We all want the same thing, but it’s always a challenge to balance the competing interests and do the best we can.”

“I’m happy the School Committee heard us,” Donovan said after the meeting. “Our job makes every other profession possible.”