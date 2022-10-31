THIS YEAR’S WALK was led by members of the Student Action Board who facilitate workshops on healthy relationships, consent and gender roles at Melrose High School. (Raj Das, edphotos.com)

MELROSE — Despite the rain, there was an outpouring of support for MAAV’s 27th Annual Walk & Candlelight Vigil on Sunday, October 23 with over 500 people of all ages in attendance. The event raised awareness about domestic violence, honored victims of abuse, and brought the community together to renew its commitment to preventing further violence. The event also raised over $50,000 for MAAV’s programs, including a weekly support group for victims of abuse and education and prevention programs in the schools and community.