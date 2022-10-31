Retired from the Mass DOT and graduated from WMHS

MALDEN — Robert E. McNulty, 71, of Malden, formerly of Wakefield passed away Thursday, October 27 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, the same place of his birth, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

He was the son of the late Dr. John and Annette (Griffin) McNulty.

Robert was retired from the Mass DOT. He graduated from Wakefield High School, Cape Cod Community College and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

He was the beloved brother of John J. McNulty III (Jan) of Wilmington, NC, Ellen Cammarata (Patrick) of Walpole, Anne Marie Johnson (Bob) of Danville, CA, Mary McNulty of Stoneham, Richard McNulty, DMD (Jane) of Martha’s Vineyard and Jayne Glazebrook (Larry) of Groveland. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and many treasured friends.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday, November 3 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at the Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice.