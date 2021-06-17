Alan E. Edmonds

Jun 17, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 18, 2021

MELROSE — Alan E. Edmonds, of Melrose, passed away on June 10, 2021.

Alan was a life-long resident of Massachusetts who attended the Horace Mann School and graduated from Melrose High School in 1971. While a student at the University of Massachusetts, he studied abroad in France at Aix- en- Provence where he further developed his fluency in French. He earned his B.A. in French Language and Literature, followed by a master’s degree in International Business from the prestigious Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona.

He later earned a license as an Import/Export Agent and spent most of his career in the import export industry. Alan grew up hiking and camping in the White Mountains with his dad and older brother. As he grew up, he followed this love of outdoors with his friends from the Horace Mann playground days to become an avid fisherman on quiet lakes in Maine and New Hampshire. Some of his favorite times included hikes, golf and a Sunday afternoon football game at the Campbell’s. He also enjoyed a good detective book, a game of Dark Shadows and a cold beer. Alan had a keen intellect, a sharp wit, a love of music and literature and an expansive interest in the world. He enjoyed a fine Cabernet Sauvignon, a big steak, corn, and steamed clams. Alan loved cookouts and laughter filled family gatherings. Trips to Rhode Island were full of lively debates with cousins and uncles.

Alan’s nurses spoke of him as a kind and gentle man. Our family will be eternally grateful for the attention, care, and kindness he received in turn from the Melrose Wakefield Med 4 Nurses and staff. John Campbell, one of his lifelong friends said of him, “He may not have been wealthy, but he had wealth of character.” He will be dearly missed…Il va nous manquer.

Devoted son of the late Walter and Madeline (Jaquith) Edmonds. Brother of Deborah E. O’Connor and her husband, Richard, of Nahant; Walter Leo Edmonds, III and his wife, Sarah, of TX; and Audrey E. Stone and her husband, Robert, of VA. Dear uncle of Kelly Lynch, Tammy McBride, Emily Edmonds, Jake Edmonds and Meredith Stone and great-uncle to Sean, Brendan and Liam Lynch. Also survived by many other cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Thursday, June 17 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a mass of Christian burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.