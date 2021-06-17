Phyllis M. Farrell, 89

Jun 17, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 18, 2021

MELROSE — Phyllis M. (Mansfield) Farrell, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at age 89.

Phyllis was born in Everett on August 7, 1931, daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Ferrari) Mansfield. Raised in Everett, Phyllis attended Everett High School before her marriage to John J. Farrell. Residing in Melrose for many years, Phyllis was the loving mother of seven children.

Phyllis centered her life around her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a constant presence in the lives of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After raising her family, Phyllis worked for over 10 years as a medical secretary in the Maternity Dept. at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Phyllis and Jack found a winter home in S. Pasadena, Florida that they enjoyed returning to every year. Phyllis planned her time in Florida around visits from family, and cherished every moment with her grandchildren. In her free time, Phyllis enjoyed knitting and crocheting many beautiful blankets, afghans, and Christmas stockings for generations of her family. She also enjoyed playing cards with “the girls”, Bingo! every week, and visiting the casino.

A dear and beloved woman, Phyllis was a true matriarch who shared her love effortlessly with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late John J. “Jack” Farrell, Jr. with whom she shared 52 years marriage. Devoted mother of Donna M. Farrell (Jacqueline) of Commack, NY; Edward J. Farrell (Janice) of Wakefield; John J. Farrell III (Kathleen) of Melrose; James M. Farrell (Stacey) of Melrose; Steven J. Farrell of Reading; Mark D. Farrell (Laura) of Melrose and Daniel S. Farrell (Jamie) of Lowell. Dear sister of the late Elsie Lewis, Harry Mansfield and Stella Patterson. Also survived by nine cherished grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and loyal friends Daniel and Debbie Gilligan. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m., and again for her funeral service celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts may be made in Phyllis’ name to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., Malden, MA 02148. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.