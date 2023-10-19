Avid bridge player who enjoyed traveling

STONEHAM — Alicia M. (Gigi) Roman, of Stoneham, formerly of Melrose, passed away on October 12 at the age of 101. She was born on January 13, 1922, in Dover, NH, to Alphonso and Anna (Trainor) Norman. Alicia was raised in Dover until she was six years old, before moving to Melrose, where she would remain for most of her life. She graduated from St. Mary’s Grammar School and High School.

Alicia was a member of the Lady Sodality at St. Mary’s Church in Melrose. She was a very sociable person and an avid bridge player. She was married for over 50 years to her late husband, John. They loved traveling together, taking many cruises over the years and spending summers at Rye Beach.

Alicia was the beloved wife of the late John J. Roman. Loving mother of Jane Shannon and her husband Robert of Billerica; Marlene M. Abodeely and her husband George of Methuen; and the late John J. Roman. Caring grandmother of Robert Shannon and his wife Anne; Tara Mickalide and her husband Scott; Jonathan Shannon and his wife Lulu; and Juliane Mak and her husband Ryan. Proud great-grandmother of Jack, Lily, Fisher and Quinn.

