MELROSE—The MIAA Power Rankings (which decide teams who enter playoffs) has been updated twice a week this fall and Melrose teams have had a very solid presence on them. Two teams have cracked the upper echelon of the top 10.

Here’s a full look at how Melrose teams stood at press time when the rankings were released on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Record Ranking

Football: 4-2 Div. 4: #19

Boy’s Soccer: 9-2-1 Div. 2: #5

Volleyball: 13-1 Div. 2 #6

Girls Soccer: 9-2-1 Div. 2: #13

Field Hockey: 2-11 Div. 3: #31

The next power rankings will be released this Friday (post deadline)