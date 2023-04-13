Had a sensitive and loving soul

MELROSE — Andre D’Eon was born in Melrose on May 19, 1965. Throughout his life, he faced many emotional and physical challenges. After an initial misdiagnosis of mentally retarded at the age of three, he eventually was diagnosed more accurately as autistic with other complications. He attended a variety of special schools and lived his adult life in-group homes managed by Cooperative for Human Services, to whom we are grateful for their care. It is noteworthy that he died on International Autism Awareness Day.

He loved cars, classical music, Broadway musicals, visiting family homes in Nova Scotia, visiting Boston sights with his sister’s family, nice meals, going to church. Starting in his teenage years, he created a cast of imaginary friends, a synthesis of the real people in his life, continually developing them, including drawings; he carried their images in a treasured binder. Andre’s intelligence was astute, unique and could be surprising; if one could navigate past the verbiage of his anxiety disorder, there were glimmers of a highly sensitive and loving soul. Over time, he lost the ability to enjoy most activities due to his unpredictable behavior, and finally tragically, the disease Myasthenia Gravis.

Andre’s funeral service and burial will take place in West Pubnico, Nova Scotia, from where his parents and French Acadian heritage originate, and where he spent his childhood summers.

He was predeceased by his father Arnold B. D’Eon. He is survived by his mother, Simone A. (LeBlanc) of Souderton, Pennsylvania; sister Jeannine Petteruti and her husband Michael of Chalfont, Pennsylvania and Austin, Texas; niece Marissa, nephew Michael Andrew, and many beloved cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Organization for Autism Research.

Visitation and funeral service: Saturday June 17, 2023

Visitation 10 – 11 a.m., followed by Catholic service at 11 a.m.

Eglise Saint-Pierre, St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church,

Middle West Pubnico, Nova Scotia

