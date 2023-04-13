One of a kind with a big heart and open mind

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Michael D. Prince, Sr., 56, of Rollinsford, N.H. and formerly of North Reading, died unexpectedly in North Carolina on March 31, 2023.

Born in Melrose on October 21, 1966, he was the son of John D. Prince and the late Elaine (Webster) Prince.

He was one of a kind, with a big heart and an open mind for everyone to share. He was a master craftsman in the art of conversation and could talk to anyone about anything and you would never feel judged, insecure or alone; he loved everyone.

He was always the first to lend a helping hand or to make you smile or laugh, because he never wanted anyone to struggle. He was a beacon of light in a sea of dark and you could always count on him to be positive and help you through whatever you needed. He loves and was loved and will sorely be missed by so many.

Michael loved music, whether it be singing along word for word or changing the lyrics to something funny to get a laugh out of you; he loved fishing and playing golf or anything competitive, especially horseshoes. He also loved drawing and making art later in life that he had a natural talent for.

In addition to his father, John D. Prince, family members include his sons, Joseph Prince and Michael D. Prince, Jr.; his daughter, Jessica Prince; brothers, Joseph Pires, William and Phillip Prince, Christopher Bourdon and John Prince; and his sister, Leslie Sweeney.

Visitation will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading, on Friday, April 14 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., followed by a brief service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice.