Foster mom, loved taking day trips during summer

MELROSE — Anne M. Wing, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Glen Ridge Nursing Center on Sunday, May 14, at age 89.

Anne was born in Somerville on April 19, 1934, daughter of the late George Smith and Helen Wing. She attended schools in Bedford and Wilmington before beginning her working life as young woman. Through her strength and determination, Anne worked her way up from the assembly line at Hoyt Shoe Co. to reach the back office. With a limited education, Anne persevered through many of life’s challenges.

Growing up in foster homes, Anne was instilled with a strong will and sense of purpose to help others. She strongly believed in giving back and often supported others without regard for herself. She served as a foster mother to 22 children, many of whom were newborns.

Anne was blessed with the rewards of being a mother when she legally adopted a foster child, David Wing. Disabled at birth, David’s sheer presence was an inspiration to those around him. Anne’s life was greatly enriched through her years with David and the joy they shared was immeasurable. Among many activities, Anne and David loved day trips during the summer months to see generations of family at Camp Hedding in Epping, NH. She cherished David’s big smile that lit up the room and received so much joy from his eight and a half years of life.

A longtime member and active member of the First Congregational Church in Melrose, Anne generously shared her time as a volunteer and supported numerous causes and activities of the church.

Known as the family matriarch, Anne was deeply loved by her extended family members who shared holidays, birthdays and all life events together. Although not always easy, Anne lived a life for others and received great joy in return. She will be deeply missed, but lovingly remembered for her selfless nature and generous spirit. May she rest in peace.

Anne was the devoted and loving mother of the late David R. Wing. Beloved sister of John C. Wing, Judith C. Wilkens and the late Robert Peterson, Rayma Sargent and Patricia Dickey. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the First Congregational Church, 121 W. Foster St., Melrose for her funeral service on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. Donations to honor Anne’s life can be made in memory of her son, David Wing, to Boston Children’s Hospital, 401 Park Dr., Ste. 602, Boston, MA 02215. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.