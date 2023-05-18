Loved vacationing in Maine, loved plants and fish

MELROSE — Muriel Elaine D’Antilio passed away on March 18. She was 95 years old.

Muriel was born on February 23,1928 in Winthrop, the daughter of Clarence E. Castine and Kathryn E. Tasney. She grew up in Reading and attended Reading schools. After high school, Muriel worked at the Reading Diner where she met her husband, Ariodante Walter D’Antilio who predeceased her on January 30, 2020. They were married for over 70 years and resided in Melrose and summering in Wells, Maine.

They raised seven children: Steven, Walter (Chyp), Gaihel, Linda, Deborah, William (Dante) and Nanci-kay. Muriel was an active PTA mom and political campaigner in city politics. During the 1970s she was president of the Florence Crittenton League, the Massachusetts Chapter of the Kidney Foundation and a member of the Melrose Lady’s Guild. Muriel loved her summers in Moody, Maine with her husband and children in the home Walter built them. Later they bought a home in Wells with a gift shop called Surfwind Gifts, where she loved to spend her time. They also loved to travel around the country and worldwide.

Muriel is survived by 18 grandchildren, two of which they helped raise with their mother Nanci-kay and 19 great-grandchildren. Muriel never forgot a birthday in 95 years! She was known for her beautiful smile, quick wit, sense of humor and fun loving nature. She had a green thumb indoors and out with a home full of plants. She also loved fish, hermit crabs and her collection of frog memorabilia. Muriel was dearly loved by her family and will always be greatly missed.