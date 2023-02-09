A kind, compassionate and family-oriented woman

MELROSE — Antoinette Volpe passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on February 5, 2023 at the age of 93. She was kind, compassionate, fun, witty, beautiful, and warm to all who knew her, and her sparkle never faded. Preceded in death in 2022 by the love of her life, her husband of 68 years Luke, she was an incredible loving mom to her two children Phyllis and Ron, six grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. Whether you knew her as mom, grandma, Auntie Antoinette, Antoinette, or Ann, she was always there for you and held dear by all.

Antoinette met the love of her life Luke, God’s gift to her she would often say, in 1951 at a dance. The love they shared for 68 years never faded, growing stronger with each passing day. Their love for each other is a true legacy, it was a love that was palpable and obvious to all who met and knew them. Melrose residents for 62 years, Antoinette and Luke lived in the same home they purchased way back in 1960, a home always filled with tremendous love and joy. Antoinette, Luke and their family also spent many wonderful years at their Lake house, “the cottage”, on Suncook Lake in New Hampshire swimming, water skiing, boating, and fishing. Sharing love and laughter over seemingly endless happy summers since 1968.

Antoinette was involved in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and many school activities surrounding her children, and spent several years volunteering at the Council on Aging in Melrose where she had an opportunity to share her warmth and kindness with her fellow Melrose residents.

Antoinette was a doting, fun and loving grandmother to six beautiful grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She will be missed deeply by her children Ronald Volpe and his wife Suzanne Volpe of Danville, California and her daughter Phyllis Reynolds and her husband Patrick Reynolds of Melrose. She will also be missed greatly by her grandchildren Christopher Reynolds, his wife Juliane and their daughter Adeline of Hamilton, Massachusetts; Kelly Reynolds of Melrose; Ryan Volpe of San Ramon, California; Allison Volpe Johannes and her husband Eric of Carlsbad, California; and Grace Volpe and Nicolas Volpe of Danville, California. She also leaves behind her loving and wonderful sister Josephine Frasca of Melrose, her dear brother-in-law Dennis Volpe of Brockton, and nieces Ritamarie Macadino, Trish Whynot, and Robert Frasca all of whom she loved deeply.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Sunday, February 12, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral from the Gately Funeral Home on Monday, February 13, at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Most Blessed Sacrament parish in Wakefield and All Care Hospice in Lynn. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.