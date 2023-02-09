Always put others needs in front of his own

MELROSE — Allan F. Finlay, of Melrose, passed away on February 7, 2023 at the age of 78. He was born in Everett on November 6, 1944 to the late Harry and Madeline (Beauchamp) Finlay. Allan was raised in Everett and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School, he would go on to earn a degree in electrical engineering from Lowell Technical Institute.

Mr. Finlay worked as an electrical engineer for the MBTA for many years, while also serving in the National Guard. He was the type of person that would put others ahead of himself, always looking to help. Allan also devoted much of his time helping out at the Trinity Church flea market in Melrose.

Allan was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Fraser) Finlay. Loving father of Andrew Finlay of Wakefield, and the late Stephen Finlay. Brother of Elaine DeCola & her late husband Nicholas of Malden, John Finlay & his wife Jo-Ann of Melrose, and Geraldine Finlay & her late husband David. Uncle of Lauren Finlay of Wakefield, Kristen Burke of Malden, Shannon Murphy of Wakefield, Amanda Finlay of Stoneham, and Michael Finlay of Stoneham. Also survived by many friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A funeral Mass will be held at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow the Mass at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Malden Catholic Scholarship Fund, c/o Stephen Finlay’s Memory, 99 Crystal St., Malden, MA 02148.