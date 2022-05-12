Owner of A.J. Hubbard and Sons

READING — Arthur J. Hubbard Sr. 98, of Reading, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born on March 6, 1924 in Malden to Ramie and Alice (Muise) Hubbard of Nova Scotia. Arthur was born and raised in Malden. He later lived in Revere, Tewksbury, and Melrose before moving to Reading in 2004.

Arthur was inducted into the Army on March 30, 1943 and landed on Normandy Beach, France during the afternoon of D-Day. He moved through Northern France, the Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe until he was honorably discharged on December 9, 1945.

He married Helen F. Harkins on June 15, 1946 and raised three children, Maryann, Arthur Jr. (Bud), and Raymond (Ray). He loved being a painter, but got involved in carpet installations and the selling of carpets. For years he worked for Medford Floor covering until he opened his own carpet store, A. J. Hubbard and Sons in Medford.

Sunday was his only day off so after Mass he would pack up the family, a boil dinner, and drive to an unknown park where the family would enjoy eating their meal and playing on the swings, slides, and seesaws. Years later, he bought a summer home in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. He loved tinkering around the house and seldom went to enjoy the ocean. He was in his glory there.

He will be remembered as the loving father of Maryann (Hubbard) Barisano and her husband, Richard, of Reading; Bud Hubbard and his wife, Shirley, of Wakefield; and Ray Hubbard and his wife, Sally, of Philadelphia. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Helen. He was the proud grandfather who was known as Bee to his grandchildren Kristin, Rick, Cathy, Adam, Molly, and Michael. Great grandfather to Tyler, Sydney, Brayden, Christopher, and Ashlyn. Brother of the late Leslie and Albert Hubbard, Maime Murphy, Chantelle Zimmerman, Simon Hubbard and Ethel Hubbard.

Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28) North Reading, at Reading line, on Friday, May 13 at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's name to Alzheimer's Assoc., 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. 02452.