R UTHERFORDTON, North Carolina — Arthur Robert King, age 83, of Rutherfordton died peacefully Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Willow Ridge Nursing Center. Arthur was born on August 24, 1939, in Melrose, and was son of the late Melvin “Huck” A. King and Bernice “Bea’ Robbins King Richards.

Arthur honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1957 until 1963 as a Radioman Third Class, received an associate degree from Isothermal Community College and worked as a machinist for Allied Dye Casting where he retired.

Arthur loved sailing, building his log cabin, woodworking and making furniture, tending his koi pond, and his much beloved cat, Jack.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia “Toni” Rose King, in 2014, his brother, Lawrence “Larry” King, and sister, Barbara King Jenkins.

Survivors include his daughter, Christina C. King, his brother, Alan R. King, grandchildren, Shani C. Terry, Adrianne C. Hrynyszyn, and Connor A. Mahoney, great-grandchildren, Selah C. Terry, Lincoln J. Terry, Owen C. Terry, Nikolai A. Hrynyszyn, and Vivian R. Mahoney.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in The Padgett and King Chapel. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the Rutherford County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Rutherford County Humane Society, Post Office Box 998, Rutherfordton, North Carolina 28139.