Most cherished times were spent with family

WAKEFIELD — Suzanne L. Fahy of Wakefield, formerly of Washington D.C., passed away on March 27. 2023 at the Winchester Hospital. She was 75 years of age.

Suzanne was born on March 28, 1947 in Providence, Rhode Island and was the daughter of the late Edward L. and Dorothy G. (Reynolds) Fahy. Suzanne graduated from Trinity College in Washington D.C. in 1969 with a BA in Political Science. She went on to work for 46 years in the area of aging for the federal government.

Suzanne spent her time between her homes in Washington, DC and Newport, RI before moving to Brightview in Wakefield to be closer to her family. At Brightview she made many friends and participated in many activities, bridge, book club, jewelry making and many trips. Her most cherished times however were spent with her family.

Suzanne was the cherished sister of Joyce R. Fahy-Laundre and her husband Glenn of Reading. Loving aunt of Katherine Laundre and her partner Ka Tang of Reading and Jessica Fitzpatrick and her husband Michael of Wakefield. Loving grandaunt of Nora, Gavin and Amelia. Suzanne also leaves behind her lifelong friends Ellen and Jeff Kelley of Washington D.C. and Jeannette Festa of Baltimore MD.

A funeral service will be held at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.) Reading on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 – 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org , Feeding America www.feedingamerica.org or the charity of your choice.

