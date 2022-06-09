Had a fun-loving and lighthearted nature who loved to make others laugh

ALLENSTOWN, New Hampshire — Carl Pigeon, resident of Allenstown, New Hampshire, and former longtime resident of Melrose passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 5, 2022. He was 72.

Born in Winthrop on June 3, 1950, Carl was one of six children of the late Ernest W. and Ruth M. (Luke) Pigeon, Sr. He grew up in Melrose graduating from Melrose High School in 1968. He was active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts earning his Eagle Scout. He was very proud of that achievement. He was also made an honorary Scout Master.

As a boy, Carl developed a love for nature and music and it was a love he carried with him throughout his life. He and his brothers started a band called Pork and Beans. They continued playing together though the years. Carl met Debra Racca at Caruso’s Pizza House in Melrose, and they were later married on April 19, 1975.

Carl and Debra raised their family in Melrose. He was a devoted husband and father, and family time was very important to him. Quite a jokester, Carl enjoyed making people laugh and putting them at ease.

A Construction Estimator by trade, Carl worked for Fred Salvucci Corporation in Burlington for many years, becoming friends with the many clients he worked with.

Like his brothers, Carl loved music, and could find rhythm in most anything. He played the guitar and had quite a collection of guitars himself. He also loved nature. Mt. Washington was one of his favorite hikes, and he has hiked on all the trails to the top. He spent a lot of time hiking the White Mountains, and camping, even winter camping.

Carl’s fun- loving and lighthearted nature will be missed by all who loved him.

Carl was the beloved husband of Debra G. (Racca) Pigeon with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Devoted father of Jamie Boisvert and her husband, Justin, of Moultonborough, N.H.; and Matthew D. Wells of Clarksville, Tenn. Loving brother of Ernest W. Pigeon, Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Newburyport; Nancy Marino and her husband, Tony, of Tewksbury; Donald Pigeon and his wife, Carol, of New Port Richey, Fla.; Richard G. Pigeon and his wife, Julie, of North Charleston, S.C.; and the late Robert A. Pigeon. Proud grandfather of Josiah, Joelle, Jakob, and Jeremiah Boisvert, and Dylan and Cameron Wells. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Carl’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, June 15 from 9 – 10 a.m., followed by his funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Carl’s memory may be made to the MGH Cancer Center, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Boston, MA. 02114-1101, or Make a gift to the Mass General Cancer Center. For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.