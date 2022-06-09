A family-oriented woman who had a sweet and loving nature

MELROSE — Mary K. (Kilpatrick) Watts, longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She was 100.

Mary was born in Payne, Ohio on October 5, 1921, one of seven children of the late Edward E. and Ruth (Pepple) Kilpatrick. Mary comes from a long line of educators and farmers. She grew up on a small dairy farm in Payne and graduated from Payne High School. She developed a love of music early on in her life and played the piano and trombone in High School.

Mary proudly served in the United States Navy from 1944 before being Honorably Discharged in 1946. She later studied Art and Music at Ohio State University on the GI Bill. While in the Navy she met Russell E. Watts. They were later married in June of 1948, sharing 58 wonderful years together.

Mary and Russell first lived in Rochester, New York, while Russell was in medical school, before moving east and eventually setting in Melrose in 1961 to raise their family.

Mary loved her family and the love and support she had for them never wavered. She was exceptionally active in the lives of her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a gourmet cook and was always willing to try more adventurous recipes. She passed on her love of cooking to her children and grandchildren.

The Methodist Church was another big aspect of Mary’s life. She was a long-time and active member of the Centre United Methodist Church in Malden where she volunteered as the Church Organist for forty years.

Mary also enjoyed traveling. She and Russell traveled all over the world and the United States. The symphony, watercolor painting, and reading were also favorites of hers.

Mary’s sweet, positive, and loving nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Russell E. Watts, M.D. with whom she shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. Devoted mother of William E. Watts and his wife, Cheryl, of Orange, Conn.; the late John R. Watts and his surviving wife, Sandy, of Spokane, Wash.; and Suzanne M. Watts of Medford. Caring sister of Ruth Morton, Francis Kilpatrick, the late Esther Waugh, Katherine, William, and Grace Kilpatrick. Cherished grandmother of Benjamin and Cara of Oxford, Conn.; Samuel of Milford, Conn.;, Wade of Denver, Colo.; Adam of Newton; and Joel of Missoula, Mont.

A Celebration of Life for Mary will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA., 02472.

