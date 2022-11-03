Human Resources director loved to laugh, host Sunday dinners

MELROSE — Catherine J. (Tortora) Beaver, of Melrose, passed away at home on October 31, 2022, at the age of 78.

Catherine was born in East Boston, raised in Malden and attended Malden High School. She resided in Melrose for over 50 years and worked as a director of Human Resources for many years before her retirement.

Catherine was awesome at her job, always gave great work advice and loved to laugh. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, amazing cook and enjoyed hosting Sunday dinners.

Catherine’s sisters were her best friends, and her family was the most important part of her life.

Catherine was the former wife of the late Joseph B. Beaver, Sr. Beloved mother of Joseph Beaver Jr. and his wife Donna of Abington, Lori O’Leary-Karl and her husband Curt of Saugus and John Beaver and his wife Sharyn of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Robert O’Leary and his wife Alisha, Amanda Beaver, Melanie Beaver, Joseph Beaver, and Matthew Beaver and step grandmother of Brandon and Samantha Karl. Caring sister of Frances Tilley and her husband James, Gloria Pecz and her husband Roger, all of Peabody, Philip Tortora and his wife Bonnie of Malden and Joel Gaurino of Woburn. Devoted aunt of Rochelle, Christina, Jamie, Christopher, Jodie, Janine, Victoria and Tiffany. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend.

Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com