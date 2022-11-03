A woman with a great sense of humor and quick wit

BEVERLY — Mary M. O’Brien, 77, passed away after a courageous battle with lifelong asthma and more recently C.O.P.D. on October 24, 2022 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Born in Melrose on August 3, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Moran) O’Brien. Mary was raised and educated in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School in 1964. She was employed by the City of Melrose for nineteen years as a Senior Account Clerk.

Mary is survived by her dear sister, Kathleen Sheridan and her husband Jimmy of Danvers/Middleton, her nieces, Melinda, Doreen, Pauline, Jackie and Kelly and nephews, Ronald, Jr. and Patrick, all of whom she loved dearly. Mary was predeceased by her four older brothers, Thomas, Vincent, Ronald and Robert O’Brien.

Mary had close bonds with many of her nieces and nephews but held a special place in her heart for her beloved Goddaughter, Pauline Pynn of Danvers. Both Kathleen and Pauline were lovingly by her side at the time of her passing.

Mary had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. Even on her toughest days, she made us laugh. She had many friends whom she called often to spread good cheer and share a laugh. She was kind, generous and thoughtful of others. She was also a very devoted friend and helper of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Danvers. She will be greatly missed by all.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in the Chapel of the Discalced Carmelite Monastery, 15 Mt. Carmel Rd, Danvers. Visitation will be held at 10-10:45 a.m. prior to her funeral Mass in the chapel. Burial will follow in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Discalced Carmelite Monastery, 15 Mt. Carmel Rd., Danvers, MA, 01923. Online directions and condolences are available at www.LyonsFuneral.com.