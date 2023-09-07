An artist and musician who enjoying sailing and teaching

MELROSE — Daniel F. Tully, 91 of Hyde Park, Cincinatti, OH died peacefully on the morning of August 27.

Dan was born to Timothy and Helen Tully on February 5, 1932, in Lowell. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 27 years, Judy Tully; his sister Mary Lou Whelan and brother Timothy Tully. He also leaves behind the children of his first wife Rose J. Tully: daughter Patricia Tully of Boston and his son Daniel D. and wife Peggy Tully of Newburyport; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in both US and Israel. He is pre-deceased by his loving daughter Roseann Tully and her husband John Flint.

A true renaissance man, Dan was a Coast Guard Cadet on the USCG Eagle before studying engineering and architecture at MIT and Auburn. At the age of 28, he designed and built the largest clear-span, thin-shell roof in the world, at Saint Athanasius Church in Reading. He quickly became a world-renowned engineer and architect, utilizing his patented roof design, creatively applied to projects spanning the globe: over 30 places of worship, 150 collegiate and professional athletic facilities, a symphony hall and numerous other commercial facilities. He was instrumental in engineering the central solution to stabilize the “Leaning” Campanile at Pisa-Italy.

Having earned numerous awards and accolades throughout his lengthy career, he turned to teaching both engineering and architecture at Trinity College and University College in Dublin, Ireland. He was a guest lecturer at universities in Turkey, Bulgaria, Spain, France, Ireland, England, University of Maryland, University of Maine and MIT.

Dan turned a childhood passion for aircraft and flying into a critical extension of his career, logging more than 9,000 hours in single and multi-engine propeller and jet aircraft. He attained and maintained his commercial pilot certification. He flew solo across the Atlantic in a single-engine aircraft, from the US to Ireland.

Despite all of his career success, he took the most joy in being a father and grandfather. He was in awe of his children and instilled in each one of them the confidence to follow their own hearts and paths. Dan was an artist, a musician, a sailor, a teacher, a community leader and an inspiration to anyone who’s life he touched. He will be greatly missed.

Dan's family hosted a memorial service at Gately Funeral Home in Melrose on Wednesday, September 6 from 9 to 10 a.m., with a celebration of life at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Lowell at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Pl. SW, Washington, DC 20024 or the Children's Dyslexia Centers, Inc., 33 Marrett Rd. Lexington, MA 02421.