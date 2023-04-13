A loving father who loved music and was a free spirit

LA COUNTY, California — With deep sorrow we announced the passing of Dante J. Francione. Dante passed away in LA County, California, on April 2, 2023. He was 39 years of age.

To all that knew him, we know he loved his daughter first, he always said she was the best thing in his life.

Dante will be missed every day by his mother, Diana, stepfather Bernie and his father Danny and wife Ngoc. He is survived by his daughter Divinity “Nox” Francione, his aunts Debbie Francione and Daralyn Reardon and husband Steven. He will be remembered by his siblings Aubré and David, Joshua, and Daniel as well as all his friends and companions. He was kind of spirit and loved by many.

Dante was born in Boston on 12/19/83; he was raised between Revere and North Adams, Massachusetts, but lived in California for the last 12 years. Dante started his career as a member of the Brick Layers Union, but his passion was his music, writing poetry and song. Dante was a musician at heart, love skateboarding, and many other sports over his short life. He was a free spirit and loved by many. His transition was assisted by many angels as his spirit is filled with peace and tranquility. We know in our hearts he will rest in eternal bliss in the presence of his maker.

A funeral service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel, 302 Elm St. Everett on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. For those unable to make the service there will be an opportunity to pay your respects on Thursday, at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose from 6 – 8 p.m. Burial will be private. The family requests any donations be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central St. Stoneham, 02180. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.