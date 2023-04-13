THE MHS outdoor track season is off and running. The teams opened against Burlington and will take on Stoneham this weekend. (Mark Thompson photo)

Boys and girls split versus Burlington

MELROSE—The Melrose High outdoor track teams have kicked off their 2023 spring seasons with a road meet at Burlington High on Saturday, April 8.

Both teams enjoyed several personal wins while the girls squad beat the Red Devils, 69-66 in a tight effort.

Leading the girls team this year are captains Meghan Radzick, Jillian Bakey, Ruby Rosnov and Juliet Moore.

That quartet, plus others, makes up a large roster of runners. It was an overall depth that helped Melrose dash to victory.

Radzik had a solid day, with a first place finish in the triple jump (beating an entire field) and also competing a leg of the 4×100 relay team that clinched first with efforts from Isabelle Chardavoryne, Amara Otaluka and Lily Nolan. Also placing first in her event was Anna Spinale in discus.

Melrose showed particular strength in distance with a 2 mile sweep behind the 1-3 finish of Juliet Moore, Darby Thompson and Ella Ugino. Melrose also swept the 1 mile behind the finishes of Cadence L’Heureux, Jillian Bakey and Adeline Lawlor.

Melrose’s depth led to many second place finishes, allowing Melrose to generate points. That included Amy Rowe in the 400, Ellie Sweeny in the 400 hurdles, DiMitra Mukasa a in the 200, Jaya Karamcheti in the 800, Amara Otaluka in the 100 hurdles, Sofia Papatsoris in the high jump, Cadence L’Heureux and the 4×200 relay team of Rowe, Bakey, L’Heureux and Mae Donahue.

Boys’ team sees strength in distance

The Melrose High boys’ outdoor track team, led by captains Trentyn Hodges, Charlie Krygowski and Peter Story, also competed against a very strong Red Devil team and despite a loss saw some quality finishes that signals there will be runners who will see a post season.

One of Melrose’s best finishes was Gabe Buffonge in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.79 just behind winner Elijah Wolinski of Burlington (15.38). Melrose’s Giancarolo Martin Torres also competed in the event for a third place finish.

Melrose would collect many of their points in second and third place finishes. They include: Ellis lurilli-Hough, 2nd in the 800 and 1 mile, Caleb Barnes, second in the 2 mile, Charley Krygowski, second in the javelin, Jevon Ssebugwawo, 2nd in the 400, Owen Mugali in the triple jump and Sam Madden in the high jump.

Melrose’s relay teams also placed second behind the work of Gabe Buffonge, Keegan Maloney, Tyler Lecomte and Josh Grant (4×100) and Sam O’Donnell, Russell O’Donnell, Jack Kavanaugh and Ellis lurilli-Hough (4×400). Other top three finishes included Charlie Finnachario in the high jump, Jack Claeys who was third in discus, Chris Weldon 3rd in the 200m, Sam O’Donnell 3rd in the 400m, Josh Grant 3rd in the 100m, Adam Caldwell 3rd in the 1 mile, Tyler Lecomte in the long jump and Russell O’Donnell in the 400.

Both teams will compete at Woburn High this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. against Stoneham, looking to earn some key league wins. On Tuesday, April 25 Melrose will host their only league meet at Pine Banks against Watertown. Plan in advance.