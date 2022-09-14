Very active in politics and served on several boards including Chamber of Commerce

SOUTH HADLEY — David Henry Schmidt, Jr., passed away on September 6, 2022 at Holyoke Medical Center. He was born on June 3, 1926 in Michigan City, Indiana to David and Eva (Myrle) Schmidt. He was raised in Michigan City, Indiana and attended Michigan Public Schools. David proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. After serving his country he attended Hawley Mullane Engineering School getting a Stationary Engineer Certificate as well as Peterson’s Engineering School both in Boston earning a Power Plant Engineer and Management Certificate. He also attended Charlotte Vo-Tec for air conditioning and refrigeration training. David received valuable training in the Navy learning the skill of upholstery and sail making which he used to open his own awning and upholstery business, Atlantic Awning Co in Melrose from 1959-1982 and Atlantic Awning & Canvas Company in Port Charlotte, Florida from 1982-1991 when he retired. Previous to owning his own company he worked for Salada Tea Company, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Ford Motor Co, J.O. Whiten Co., Squire Meat Packaging and Findley Manufacturing Co.

David lived in Melrose for many years and was very active in politics and served on several City boards including, Chamber of Commerce, Board of Registrars and Assessors and Board of Alderman. David moved to Port Charlotte Florida and lived there for 35 years. He also served as Charlotte Country Commissioner District 4. He moved to South Hadley in 2018 to be closer to his children.

Besides, his parents, he was predeceased by three wives, Marion (Dawson) Schmidt, Joan (McGuire) Schmidt and Kathleen (Brady) Schmidt and a dear friend, Ed Campagne. He is survived by two daughters, Myrle Porter and husband William, III of Granby, Mass. and Elena Schmidt and husband Don Ogier of Portland, Maine. He also leaves six grandchildren, Karl, Chris, Catherine, William IV, Jonathan, Elisabeth, eight great grandchildren, Noah, Lydia, Liam, Grace, Hope, Madeline, David and Jacob. A step-son John McGuire, three nieces and a nephew also survive him.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, MA. Please visit www.beersandstory.com.