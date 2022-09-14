A loving wife and mother who always made sure everyone was comfortable

MELROSE — Adelaide “Marie” Brown, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 4, 2022, just short of her 93 birthday.

Marie was born in Western Bay, Newfoundland, on November 24, 1929, the youngest of seven children of the late Bartlett and Adelaide (Perry) Penney. Growing up in Western Bay during the Great Depression, she soon moved to St. Johns, Newfoundland and worked at the local military base PX at Fort Pepperell. Here she met a young Air Force Staff Sergeant, and their romance resulted in marriage on November 16, 1951 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. They lived in Chelsea for seven years and three children, before moving to Melrose, having three more children, and spending the next sixty-two years guiding the family to four generations.

Always proud of her Canadian roots, there were many family trips to Ontario to visit and re-acquaint with extended family. Mom was especially happy to attend a family reunion in Newfoundland in 1989, where she fondly recalled many childhood memories. We would hear tales of the family’s endeavors, successes, and escapades. Her devotion to husband and family is evident in time spent with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom all lovingly called her “Mimi.”

A superlative homemaker and mother, she was a talented seamstress with exceptional knitting skills, kept a spotless house, and had her cooking enjoyed by more than just family. She will be deeply missed, since she not only spoke her mind, but was up for fun and pranks, and always made sure everyone was well fed, comfortable and gathered in the embrace of inclusion.

Marie is the beloved widow of Aubrey Clifford Brown, Sr., with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Aubrey Clifford Brown Jr. and his wife Sheila Driscoll of Madrid, Maine; Linda Dalton and her husband William of Wakefield; Lori Brown of Melrose; Dr. Jeffrey Brown and his wife Dr. Lisa Scheib of Merrimack, N.H.; Robert Brown and his girlfriend Lisa Minion of Windham, N.H., and Joyce Teixeira and her husband Chris of Nashua, N.H. Dear sister of her pre-deceased siblings Mary Wilcox, Ethel McCarthy, Elizabeth Hennigar, Lincoln Penney, Victoria Chamberlain and Maude Noseworthy. Proud grandmother of William Dalton Jr. and his wife Megan, Casey Hausmann and her husband Brian, Holly Dalton and her fiancé Brenton Spencer, Perry Doherty, Colin Doherty, Meave Doherty and her husband Clement, Chelsea Brown, Dylan Brown, Zaide Brown, Randal Brown, Robert Brown, Jr., Christopher Brown, Clifford Teixeira and Natalie Teixeira. Loving great grandmother of JJ, Billy III, Thomas and Brian. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

