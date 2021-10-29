MELROSE — David W. Robertson, 74, lifelong resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Sawtelle Hospice Home in Reading.

Born in Stoneham on March 15, 1947, he was one of two children of the late Wayne L. and Doris (Shaw) Robertson. He grew up and lived in Melrose his entire life. He was a 1965 graduate of Melrose High School. After graduation, he attended trade school where he learned pipefitting.

A proud member of Pipefitters Local 537, he enjoyed his work and made many great friends throughout the years.

A family man at heart, time spent with them was something David looked forward to. He was active in the lives of his children and adored his grandchildren. Summers spent boating at Lake Winnipesaukee, and fishing with his grandchildren are treasured memories shared by his family. He also loved his workshop where he always tinkered, building a myriad of items. His favorite thing to build though was model boats. He would take them to Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield and operate them with his children.

A great conversationalist, David made friends easily. He enjoyed time at the Dutton Center in Wakefield and looked forward to visits with Betsy and Yoda the comfort dog.

Kind, warmhearted, and always up for a joke, David will be missed by all who knew him.

David was the beloved husband of Nancy J. (Fink) Robertson with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Loving father of Kevin A. Robertson and his partner, Joanne Larossa, of Methuen; Christopher D. Robertson and his wife, Rebecca, of W. Boylston; Mark W. Robertson and his partner, Tanya McDonald, of Bridgewater; and Amy J. Beckwith and her husband, Timothy, of North Reading. Dear brother of the late Bruce L. Robertson. Also survived by ten grandchildren.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 9-11 a.m. (masks kindly requested), and for his funeral Service celebrated 11 a.m. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC, 20090 or www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.

For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.