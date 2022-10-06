Proud veteran of the U.S. Navy who loved to travel and go on cruises

ANDOVER — Donald G. Linskey, of Andover, formerly of Wellington, Fla., and Melrose passed away at the Kaplan Family Hospice House on September 27, 2022 at the age of 94 surrounded by family. Donald was born in Belmont and raised in Dorchester. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a Seaman 1st Class. He resided in Melrose for 35 years and was a founding member of the Church of the Incarnation.

Donald worked for Daniels Printing Company in Everett for 38 years. Later, he retired to Florida with his wife, Isabel for 23 years. For the last five years, Donald resided at Bright View Senior Living in North Andover where he enjoyed the friendships of those within the community. Donald loved to travel and enjoyed going on cruises. He enjoyed many years with family at their summer home at Maidstone Lake, VT and later at Little Ossipee Lake in North Waterboro, Maine.

Donald was the beloved husband of the late Isabel J. (Cabral) Linskey for 64 years. He was the loving father of Margaret Eaton and her husband, Kevin, of South Easton; Michael Linskey and his wife, Shari, of Bridgton, Maine; James Linskey and his wife, Patricia, of Burlington; John Linskey and his wife, Joanne, of Tewksbury; Mary Ann Linskey of Hilton Head Island, SC and Edward Linskey and his wife, Dianna, of Holbrook. Predeceased by 11 siblings. Cherished grandfather of Jimmy, Kevin II, Colleen, Chris, Andrew, Megan, Bobby, Mat, Katie, Michael, Mark, Kellie and Stacy. Great grandfather of Kevin III, Carter, Brady, Shannon, JP, Cassidy, Colin, Charlotte, Nolan, Manuel Jr., Cole, Harper, Hayes and Liam. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at the Church of the Incarnation, 425 Upham Street, Melrose on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donald’s memory to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923. To sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.